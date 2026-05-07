iOS 26

New Features for iOS 26.5 Releasing

By Samantha Wiley
New Features for iOS 26.5 Releasing

After a month of beta testing, we are expecting iOS 26.5 to be released the following week. It is a small update that adds changes to the operating system and some new features. RCS end-to-end encryption has been added for the Messages app.


Ads have also been added to Apple Maps along with suggested places. Users will see ads in Canada and the United States this summer. There was proof that the company was taking steps to get this out in the beta code for iOS 26.5.

New Features for iOS 26.5 Releasing

Extra features for the iPhone are coming, like AirPods connection to third-party headphones and smartwatches in the EU to comply with the Digital Markets Act, Live Activities, and Notifications. Apple also released a new wallpaper with the Luminance Watch Face and Pride Edition Sport Loop. The wallpaper was released in commemoration of the LGBTQ+ communities globally.


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