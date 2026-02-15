iOS 26

Release Date For Beta Version Of iOS 26.4 Revealed

Mark Gurman from Bloomberg claims that Apple will release the first beta for iOS 26.4 this month, giving us a peek at the new features of Apple intelligence that the company promised at last year’s WWDC. The first beta is planned for release around the last week of February, which is believed to add some components to the long awaited, smarter version of Siri.


iOS 27 will provide us with enhancements for Apple Intelligence with a personalized Siri that has a new chatbot interface. This year, the company is reportedly prioritizing improved performance, fine tuning the software design and fixing bugs on their software platforms.

iOS 26.4 is going to give us new Apple intelligence features and a new Siri powered by Google Gemini for a more personalized experience, personal context, on-screen awareness and more, while the upcoming iOS 27 will add more features for the revamped Siri.


