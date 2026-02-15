Revamped Siri in iOS 26.4 Will Be Big

Apple will be unveiling the long awaited revamped Siri in iOS 26.4 that’s rolling out in Spring of this year. The new version will differ from Claude or ChatGPT’s functionalities and will depend on LLM or large language models.

The next-gen Siri will have an upgraded structure like that of advanced LLM’s used by Claude, Gemini and ChatGPT, but the company will not be integrating interactions for full chatbots. Any form of upgrade is better than what Siri is capable of right now.

Three ways were described by Apple as to what Siri was improving on, particularly the capability of doing more between and within apps, seeing what’s on the screen to understand what the user’s referring to, and personal context. Back in January, Apple announced its collaboration with Google and how Gemini will be powering the new, public-facing AI features. Testing for iOS 26.4 should start later this month or early next, followed by its launch around April.