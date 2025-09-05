Sixth Public Beta For iOS 26, macOS 26, tvOS 26 and iPadOS 26 Launched By Apple

The sixth public betas for the iPadOS 26, macOS 26, tvOS 26 and iOS 26 have been released by Apple. Users can access the public beta and test it out before they roll out this month. The 6th public beta will be released once one week has passed after the 5th public beta. The updates come in line with the 9th developer betas that were recently launched.

If you have registered on Apple’s website, you can access the public beta and download the most recent macOS 26, iPadOS 26, and iOS 26 by going to the Settings app, then head to General, and then select Software Update. Choose the public beta option for what you want to try out.

New Apple Intelligence features have been added along with a design overhaul in the Liquid Glass Design that came with the iOS 26 and iOS 26. Apple has also introduced the Phone app for the Mac, letting you make phone calls via Wi-Fi, and added support for Call Screening and the Hold Assist feature.