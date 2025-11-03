Useful Update Coming In iOS 26.1

A small yet useful update for the iPhone will be introduced with iOS 26.1, and this feature could help you stay on track and not be late for an important activity or event. The Clock app now has a new ‘slide to stop’ option on the screen to turn off an alarm, as there was only a big control button to ‘stop’ the alarm in past versions of iOS.

The Release Candidate for iOS 26.1 was seeded this week, and Apple is expected to release iOS 26.1 by Monday or on Tuesday next week. This feature could help wake users up and get them up and about to prepare for school, work, or a scheduled event or meeting they have for the day without accidentally sleeping again after pressing stop, so it’s a really good feature that Apple will be adding to iOS 26.1.

The new feature is similar to slide to unlock, a bar for iPhones that ran from 2007 up to 2016.