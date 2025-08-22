What’s New In The 7th Beta for iOS

iOS 26

By Lucy Bennett
The beta cycle for iOS 26 has now reached later stages with the release of its seventh developer beta, so what’s new?

iOS 26 presents us with an adaptive power mode for the iPhone so that the battery of the iPhone can be extended, and you will be shown a notification whenever this feature activates.

The Blood Oxygen feature is making a return on the Apple Watch Ultra 2, Apple Watch Series 9 and Series 10 that were sold in the United States since last year in the middle of January.

The seventh beta also fixes a bug that caused screenshots to have a darker result.

A big liquid glass design update is featured on iOS 26 where it can refract and reflect light through animations. New Apple Intelligence features are also added, such as live translations, visual intelligence, scan emails, get a summary, and a new function for the wallet app that lets you track your order.

