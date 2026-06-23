Apple introduced the next-generation AI Dictation feature in the iPhone Air and iPhone 17 Pro. In the developer beta for iOS 27, the feature will not be turned on by default. The next-generation AI dictation system will provide a significant accuracy boost, allowing for more reliable impromptu punctuation and capitalization running on the AFM 3 Core Advanced Model.

To fit the bigger model in a device like a smartphone, the model will be stored in the flash memory instead of the DRAM, with a light routing block that chooses a certain set of experts in initial processing and occasionally reselects them. This technique is called Instruction-Following Pruning by Apple.

The model will run on-device, meaning that the quality of transcripts will remain the same if the device is or is not connected to the internet, but it is uncertain whether the feature will be off by default when iOS 27 officially launches.