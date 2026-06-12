AirPods Receiving Beta Firmware that Comes with Features for iOS 27

The AirPods Pro 3, AirPods Pro 2, and AirPods 4 have received new beta firmware released by Apple. The firmware is exclusive to developers as of now; it features the build number 9A5292e.

Apple is integrating a new interface for AirPods with support for custom EQ in macOS Golden Gate, iOS 27, and iPadOS 27. The AirPods will also be made compatible with the revamped Siri. Beta installation options have been added in iPadOS 26, macOS Tahoe, and iOS 26, available from the settings for the AirPods interface when they are connected to a Mac, iPad, or iPhone, allowing you to facilitate beta testing for your earbuds.

Developers are able to toggle the beta option that was introduced in iOS 26 to install beta downloads for their AirPods. The beta is exclusive to developers at the moment, so we will have to wait a bit.