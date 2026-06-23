AirPort Utility To Be Dropped In iOS 27

Apple is looking to remove AirPort Utility in the future from the App Store as the release notes for beta 2 of iOS 27 states that the app will no longer be fully supported in iOS 27.

Apple is also looking to remove new installations for AirPort Utility for macOS, but for those who downloaded it, the app will remain even after updating to the new macOS versions. But for iOS 27, it is not sure that it will work similarly to macOS Golden Gate.

The AirPort Utility app enables users to manage base stations in the AirPort like AirPort Express, AirPort Time Capsule and Airport Base Stations, but Apple has discontinued the AirPort routers since 2018. Support has remained via the AirPort Utility app. Apple will be removing AFP support meaning the Time Machine feature will no longer work on Macs.