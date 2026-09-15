iOS 27

Apple Rolling Out iOS 27

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Rolling Out iOS 27

iOS 27 will be rolling out. New features will be coming, and the long-awaited revamped Siri will also be released. The new update will be available for the iPhone 11 models and newer models, but the new Apple Intelligence features and Siri will be exclusive to newer models like the iPhone 15 Pro and above.


The revamped Siri will be similar to ChatGPT, where almost any question you ask can be answered, and it has a dedicated app. You can call Siri by holding the side button of your iPhone. You will need the iPhone 15 Pro or later model since it will be powered by Apple Intelligence.

Apple Rolling Out iOS 27

New Apple Intelligence features will be coming in photorealistic images with Image Playground, new shortcuts can be made in the Shortcuts app, and a Reframe and Extend Option will be added to Photos. Performance improvements will also be added with faster loading times and smoother experiences when using your iPhone.


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