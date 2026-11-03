Testing for iOS 27.2.1 is now being done by Apple. The software update is going to be a small update that features security patches and bug fixes for devices, including the newly released iPhone Duo. No information is available on when the software update will be released. macOS 27.2.1 is also a potential update to be released to fix an issue that will not allow line tools from macOS to accept the compromised web certificates from eMudhra. The certificates from eMudhra have been blocked by apps that have security and networking frameworks by Apple such as Mail and Safari on October 19.

Other than that, the first developer beta for iOS 27.3 is expected to launch tomorrow, after 2 years, when Apple can finally bring in Apple Intelligence features to China. The beta for iOS 27.3 is launching on November 4 and November 3 in the United States because of differences in time zones. iOS 27.3 is going to launch for everyone in December, but no specific date was mentioned by Apple.

iOS 27.3 brings Apple Intelligence to China for the iPhone 15 Pro and recent models, with Genmoji, Notification Summaries, Live Translation for the AirPods, Visual Intelligence, Priority Notifications, Writing Tools, and Cleanup. To bring this to China, Apple has collaborated with Alibaba for added support for Qwen, the AI assistant of the country, inside Siri for Visual Intelligence and Writing Tools. Features for Apple Intelligence and Siri AI are said not to be available on iOS 27.3 in China alongside Image Playground. Siri language and your iPhone are going to have to be set to English and Simplified Chinese, and Apple Intelligence features are not going to be available on other devices in China, such as the iPad and Mac, until the required approvals have been given to Apple by China.