Beta for iOS 27.3 Released

The beta for iOS 27.3 has been launched, said to be the largest update for iOS 27 since its release back in September. New features were added in the software update that Apple exhibited this year, and new capabilities have been added. A layout for vertical tabs has been added to Safari. You can toggle the feature in Settings, and it comes with Dark Mode that is adaptive for certain websites with no option for Dark Mode.

Siri AI received new capabilities across many apps, with a long list from Apple. With the Weather app, Siri is able to add locations to your list of weather or notifications for weather control. With the Mail App, the AI is able to unsubscribe from lists from mailings, and recent messages sent are able to be undone, Siri is able to make content neat and delete stuff that have not been used for a while and in Safari, the AI is able to manage windows and tabs, add articles to be read on the Reading List and clear your browsing history. New actions for Siri have been added to apps such as Messages, Preview, Safari, Reminders, Shortcuts, Photos, Calendar, Journal, Files, Maps, and Mail.

We get a revamped Health App in the software update with new tabs for Longevity and insights to show you metrics on your health. The Longevity tab tracks data on your health over time with seven different categories such as Mental Well-being, Sleep, Movement Health, Nutrition, Hearing, Metabolic Health, and Heart Health.

iOS 27.3 also brings Apple Intelligence to China, such as Visual Intelligence, Photos Cleanup, Live Translation, Genmoji, and Writing Tools, as well as summarizing notifications such as emails.



Apple Fitness+ adds Gym Strength Workouts, where you get a custom option for fitness that creates a plan for four weeks based on the experience, equipment, and goals of the user and what they want to achieve.