Bug Fixes in iOS 27

iOS 27 addresses more than 100 vulnerabilities in security for your iPhone. iOS 26.7 was also launched by Apple and deals with 80 vulnerabilities if you do not want to upgrade to iOS 27 for now. Several kernel fixes were made, like the one that enables a malicious application to get access from the root and one that enables code execution remotely via Bluetooth.

None of the vulnerabilities were known to have been exploited actively, but details have been uploaded so that devices that upgrade to these versions are no longer in danger of these vulnerabilities. iOS 27 also brings the long-awaited revamped Siri and new Apple Intelligence features.

Multiple vulnerabilities have been fielded by Apple as AI models are getting better at detecting bugs. Anthropic’s Claude made three fixes, and Codex Security by OpenAI was also acknowledged in the section on the Additional Recognition page made by Apple.