iOS 27

Bug Fixes in iOS 27

By Samantha Wiley
Bug Fixes in iOS 27

iOS 27 addresses more than 100 vulnerabilities in security for your iPhone. iOS 26.7 was also launched by Apple and deals with 80 vulnerabilities if you do not want to upgrade to iOS 27 for now. Several kernel fixes were made, like the one that enables a malicious application to get access from the root and one that enables code execution remotely via Bluetooth.


None of the vulnerabilities were known to have been exploited actively, but details have been uploaded so that devices that upgrade to these versions are no longer in danger of these vulnerabilities. iOS 27 also brings the long-awaited revamped Siri and new Apple Intelligence features.

Bug Fixes in iOS 27

Multiple vulnerabilities have been fielded by Apple as AI models are getting better at detecting bugs. Anthropic’s Claude made three fixes, and Codex Security by OpenAI was also acknowledged in the section on the Additional Recognition page made by Apple.


Latest News
The 11-inch M4 iPad Air is $100 Off
The 11-inch M4 iPad Air is $100 Off
1 Min Read
iPadOS and iOS 27 Now Ready For Download
iPadOS and iOS 27 Now Ready For Download
1 Min Read
iPhone 18 Pro Wait Times Could Be Longer
iPhone 18 Pro Wait Times Could Be Longer
1 Min Read
The AirPods Max 2 is $100 Off
The AirPods Max 2 is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Making Changes To Retail Store Designs
Apple Making Changes To Retail Store Designs
1 Min Read
Potential Larger iPhone Duo Could Launch
Potential Larger iPhone Duo Could Launch
1 Min Read
The Studio Display Standard/Tilt Adjustable is $100 Off
The Studio Display Standard/Tilt Adjustable is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Repairing a Ceramic Case Apple Watch Series is Expensive
Repairing a Ceramic Case Apple Watch Series is Expensive
1 Min Read
GLONASS Support To Be Ended on Apple Watch Ultra 4 by Apple
GLONASS Support To Be Ended on Apple Watch Ultra 4 by Apple
1 Min Read
Pre-orders for iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max Start Today
Pre-orders for iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max Start Today
1 Min Read
The 16-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro 24GB/1TB is $240 Off
The 16-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro 24GB/1TB is $240 Off
1 Min Read
Early Benchmark Results for iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max with A20 Chip Revealed
Early Benchmark Results for iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max with A20 Chip Revealed
1 Min Read
Lost your password?