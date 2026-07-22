iOS 27

Code in iOS 27 Talks About Device With 2 Batteries

By Samantha Wiley
Code in iOS 27 Talks About Device With 2 Batteries

Codes in iOS 27 talk about an iPhone that features 2 batteries. The new Battery Health Strings show mentions of many internal batteries. All the wording found in the settings app for existing iPhones only talks about one battery.


This could be in reference to the foldable iPhone that features two batteries at 2,962 and 1,921 mAh to amount to a total of 4,883mAh. Usually foldable devices feature two batteries that are found on each half of the gadget and Apple is expected to follow the same design.

Code in iOS 27 Talks About Device With 2 Batteries

The strings found in iOS 27 hint that the foldable iPhone’s battery could be serviceable and could be swapped, with an option to replace one battery on the device could give you lower cost in repair.

Apple will be releasing the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models alongside the foldable iPhone later this year.


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