HomePod Functionality Coming in iOS 27

The release of iOS 27 brings functionality for the HomePod with AutoMix support, the AI-powered Apple Music feature offered by Apple that seamlessly blends music with tempo and matching keys.

The revamped feature has underlying algorithms to create new types of transitions for seamless moving between music tracks; this could be beneficial for the new features that are introduced for the HomePod.

The current software for the HomePod is on Software 26, with the feature not available on the HomePod. Users who run on the current software will only be able to access crossfade features that allow for better transitioning across songs.

Software 27 for the HomePod will be available when iOS 27 escapes beta. The original HomePod can support the new Software 27 later in the fall of this year.

iOS 27 and the other software were unveiled during WWDC.