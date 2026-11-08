iOS 27.2 Adds Feature to Block Siri and Search from Reaching Certain Apps

A new setting menu has been added by Apple for iOS 27.2 where you are able to select which apps like suggestions, Search, and Siri gain access to in one list. Apple changed the controls for App Access in the update with a revamped feature called Excluded Apps, which makes the process of keeping apps away from the apps mentioned simpler.

This change is more significant than it’s made out to be, where in the past, excluding apps in the software just meant turning on Settings, then to Apple Intelligence and Siri, and then Apps to adjust the toggles of each app separately. A switch was also included where Siri could learn from the app, with many options for suggestions included in widgets and Search.

This toggles certain personalization on the device instead of the contents of the app, and keeping the content in an app fully out of reach needs to be toggled off from a different switch called Show Content in Search, hidden in the settings and apps. To keep apps out of reach, open Settings, go to Siri, then click Excluded apps, then add the apps you want to keep out of reach, and save it.

To return app access to Search and Siri, you need to press the Edit button in the menu Excluded Apps and then select the minus button for the app you want to bring back, and then select check at the top to finish the process.

When you exclude an app, Siri features for that app could also be disabled. When you exclude the Messages App from Siri, the AI will stop replying or reading to messages sent to you, with on-screen awareness also excluded. This is a quality-of-life update where you can exclude apps you desire from Search and Siri all at once rather than having to do it one at a time.