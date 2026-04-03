iOS 27 Brings Siri App and Potential Extensions

iOS 27 is reportedly having a feature for extensions. The revamped Siri is also widely expected to be released in iOS 27. The Siri app could enable users of the Mac, iPhone, and iPad to interact with the AI in voice and text.

The extensions feature could let third-party chatbots be connected to Siri, as Siri is capable of tapping into ChatGPT for a couple of updates now, since iOS 18.2. Extensions could allow agents from downloaded apps to work with Siri and other features on your gadget.

Other than support for third-party chatbots, the long-awaited revamped Siri is expected in iOS 27 with a revamped interface, an Ask Siri button systemwide, and more in the big overhaul. It is uncertain if the Siri app will work for all iPhone devices that are eligible for iOS 27 or if it has requirements such as a device that is the iPhone 15 Pro or newer model with support for Apple Intelligence.