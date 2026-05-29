iOS 27

iOS 27 Comes Closer

By Samantha Wiley
iOS 27 Comes Closer

The redesigned Siri for iOS 27 will be accommodating new chatbot and AI features, receiving a dedicated app with the Dynamic Island of the device, and a new design. Apple is using graphics to promote this year’s WWDC with hints at its design plans.


The WWDC site of Apple features a logo of a Swift bird with highlights of pink, purple, orange, and dark blue, with the logo in the color white, on a black background. The color looks similar to the current animation we have for Siri that covers the display of your iPhone when you activate the AI.

iOS 27 Comes Closer

Apple is manufacturing a dedicated app for Siri for chatbot capabilities and will look the same as current chatbot apps that are made. When Siri is enabled, an animation with a pill shape will appear glowing in the Dynamic Island. The company has plans for an overhaul to revamp Siri and give it better capabilities.

iOS 27 will be unveiled during this year’s WWDC keynote, taking place on June 8.


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