iOS 27

iOS 27 Releasing At WWDC

By Samantha Wiley
iOS 27 Releasing At WWDC

iOS 27 is expected to be revealed by Apple during this year’s WWDC keynote, taking place on the 8th of June, with the update releasing in September. Other than the highly anticipated revamped Siri, other features are coming with iOS 27.


The update is rumored to have 5G satellite internet connectivity, but it may be exclusive to the iPhone 18 Pro models that will be released this year with the Apple-made C2 modem. Other features for satellite are also reported, such as the capability to receive and send images with Messages and Apple Maps.

iOS 27 Releasing At WWDC

It is rumored that iOS 27 might be similar to Mac OS X Snow Leopard, where the company prioritizes underlying performance and quality. They are expected to deal with improved stability, improvements in Liquid Glass Design, and bug fixes. Other than that, no major Liquid Glass Design changes are expected other than a system-wide slider for it.


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