iOS 27

iOS 27 to Add Customization Options for Home Screen

By Samantha Wiley
iOS 27 to Add Customization Options for Home Screen

Apple is reportedly trying to add a redo and undo option for the home screen customization for the iPhone. In iOS 27, the feature will be a quality-of-life update that makes it easier to redo or reverse changes made to your homescreen.


When long-pressing the home screen, a bubble is located on the top left corner of your device, giving you 4 options: Edit Wallpaper, Customize, Edit Pages, and Add Widget. The company is looking to add a redo, undo button located in the same menu to make it convenient to revert changes that you have made to your home screen.

iOS 27 to Add Customization Options for Home Screen

iOS 27 is reportedly featuring advancements for Apple Intelligence and a dedicated Siri App. iOS 27 is said to be similar to Mac OS X Snow Leopard, where the company looks to focus on stability improvements and bug fixes instead of adding new things.

Beta testing for iOS 27 will start in June with a global release in September.


Latest News
AirPods Pro 3 is $49 Off
AirPods Pro 3 is $49 Off
1 Min Read
Graphic For This Years WWDC Gives us a Peek at a Big Feature for iOS 27
Graphic For This Years WWDC Gives us a Peek at a Big Feature for iOS 27
1 Min Read
New Mac Studio and MacBook Pro Delayed Due to Shortages
New Mac Studio and MacBook Pro Delayed Due to Shortages
1 Min Read
The AirPods 4 Is $30 off
The AirPods 4 Is $30 off
1 Min Read
12 Products Released by Apple This Year
12 Products Released by Apple This Year
1 Min Read
CarPlay Ultra To Come To These Car Brands
CarPlay Ultra To Come To These Car Brands
1 Min Read
Apple Watch Series 11 46mm is $100 Off
Apple Watch Series 11 46mm is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Honor Ad Uses Apple Hong Kong Store As Backdrop
Honor Ad Uses Apple Hong Kong Store As Backdrop
1 Min Read
Apple No Longer Required To Have Preinstalled ID Government App For Devices
Apple No Longer Required To Have Preinstalled ID Government App For Devices
1 Min Read
The 13-inch M4 iPad Air is $50 off
The 13-inch M4 iPad Air is $50 off
1 Min Read
Demand For MacBook Neo High Even As Its Sold Out for the Month
Demand For MacBook Neo High Even As Its Sold Out for the Month
1 Min Read
Stan Ng Retiring After Being With Apple for 31 Years
Stan Ng Retiring After Being With Apple for 31 Years
1 Min Read
Lost your password?