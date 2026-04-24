iOS 27 to Add Customization Options for Home Screen

Apple is reportedly trying to add a redo and undo option for the home screen customization for the iPhone. In iOS 27, the feature will be a quality-of-life update that makes it easier to redo or reverse changes made to your homescreen.

When long-pressing the home screen, a bubble is located on the top left corner of your device, giving you 4 options: Edit Wallpaper, Customize, Edit Pages, and Add Widget. The company is looking to add a redo, undo button located in the same menu to make it convenient to revert changes that you have made to your home screen.

iOS 27 is reportedly featuring advancements for Apple Intelligence and a dedicated Siri App. iOS 27 is said to be similar to Mac OS X Snow Leopard, where the company looks to focus on stability improvements and bug fixes instead of adding new things.

Beta testing for iOS 27 will start in June with a global release in September.