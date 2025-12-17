New Features of iOS 26.4 and 27 Leaked in Internal Build Code

Several features that are allegedly launching in iOS 26.4 as well as iOS 27 have been revealed by Filipe Espósito from Macworld, who, along with his sources, somehow got a glimpse of the build, which gives us a peek at what’s to come.

The features have been revealed via codes referring to them in an internal build for iOS 26 that has been leaked. In iOS 26.4, Apple plans to redesign the health app with metric logging that’s simplified and categories will have a new layout. Credit card info you have stored in the Passwords app can autofill in third-party apps. There will be new features in the Find My app for AirPods, like ‘Precise Outdoor Location’, and an updated version of Siri will be rolled out, which is powered by Apple Intelligence.

iOS 27 will bring improvements to the pairing process for AirPods, and also to the collections of photos in the Photos app. This is not final as Apple may decide to change plans, so we cannot expect all the features listed to be present when the updates come.