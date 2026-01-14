Next-Gen iOS 27 May Come with These New Features

iOS 27

By Samantha Wiley
Rumors for iOS 27 are already surfacing following the launch of iOS 26. iOS 27 will be presented at the Apple WWDC in June this year, before its release in September. Its focus will apparently be on improvements and bug fixes to enhance performance instead of new features.


Reportedly, engineers at Apple are going through iOS 26 to search for bugs and issues that affect performance which need to be fixed. The Liquid Glass design is anticipated to have refinements in iOS 27. There will be more features for Apple Intelligence and improved capabilities. Siri could have a revamped design with a new visual appearance. A new paid service called Health+ is rumored to be part of the next iOS update, and new features for satellite services like Photos in Messages, Satellite over 5G, connectivity without the need for a sky view, API framework in third-party applications, and Apple Maps via satellite.

The new macOS, iOS and other operating systems for Apple platforms will all be shown at the WWDC in June this year before the release of the new iPhone devices.


