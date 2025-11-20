Red Dead Redemption and DLC Undead Nightmare Rolling Out To iOS Early December

The highly praised game, Red Dead Redemption along with the expansion pack Undead Nightmare will roll out on Android and iOS next month, Rockstar Games announced. The game will be released for mobile on December 2 part of a bigger rollout for the game on the Nintendo Switch 2, Xbox Series X|S, Netflix and PS5.

Red Dead Redemption first became available back in 2010 on the XBOX 360, or PlayStation 3, following a former outlaw, John Marston pressured by federal agents to hunt down members of his past gang. Red Dead Redemption 2, a prequel, became available on the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 in 2018, serving as a narrative prequel for the game.

The revamped versions will have the complete one-player experience with controls that are mobile friendly, also adding DLC from the Game Of The Year Edition of Red Dead Redemption. It is widely thought of by many as one of the best games with open-world game design.