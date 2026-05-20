Shortcuts with AI and Generated Wallpapers Coming in iOS 27

The option to create shortcuts automatically and custom wallpaper generators with the use of AI will be coming in iOS 28. When selecting a wallpaper, the users will be provided the option to create a custom one with the use of Image Playground.

Apple has been trying out models that make lifelike photos, meaning the version of Image Playground that will be used to create custom wallpapers may be different from the current version we have.

Shortcuts will get a big upgrade where users are able to use their natural language to tell Siri to create a shortcut with an option to tell Siri what they want to do with the shortcut to create a workflow with the use of AI. Creating a shortcut has been done manually and has not been accessible for many casual users on the iPhone.

Features will be displayed during the WWDC keynote taking place on June 8.