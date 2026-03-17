System-Wide Liquid Glass Slider Going to Be Added in iOS 27

The most recent version of iOS 27 will not have any significant changes for Liquid Glass Design, but there may be new settings system-wide for adjusting how the interface looks. In iOS 26.1, you can select a Tinted or Clear option for your Liquid Glass design, while iOS 26.2 added a slider to adjust the Liquid Glass Opacity manually.

Apple initially was developing a Liquid Glass slider system-wide for iOS 26, but encountered challenges in engineering when trying to branch it out across all systems. The company is back to working on a design to get the slider working for iOS 27.

Beta for iOS 27 is anticipated to start in June with a release date in September. iOS 27 is reportedly going to be similar to Mac OS X Snow Leopard, where they prioritize providing us with improvements and bug fixes.