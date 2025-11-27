Two Big Upgrades Coming to iOS 27 

Two big elements are coming to iOS 27. It will introduce new features for AI and improvements in quality.

Mark Gurman from Bloomberg reports in his newsletter, Power On, that the upcoming iOS 27 will adapt something similar to the Snow Leopard of Mac OS X. The company is prioritizing underlying and quality performance instead of adding new features to the iPhone.

There is one exception to the rule, where new features for AI will be added and branch out to Apple apps in iOS 27. Apple Health+ services would soon be available, where personalized health recommendations will be offered to the user, and other services. The prioritization of improving quality over the addition of new features will also apply to macOS 27.

MacOS 27 and iOS 27 betas, along with more updates, will be released following the yearly WWDC developer conference to be held by Apple next year in June.