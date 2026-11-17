The beta for macOS 27.3, iOS 27.3, and iPadOS 27.3 has been released, where Apple has begun testing limits and upgrades for subscriptions for usage of features for Apple Intelligence and Siri AI features. All Apple devices are given daily access for free, where they can use features for Apple Intelligence and Siri AI that depend on processing from the server side; features that do this are Clean Up and Image Playground, and when a user hits that limit, they are given the option to get more usage with a plan on iCloud.

Complex tasks that take multiple steps will be restricted, and common commands for Siri will remain available after the limit has been hit by a device. Commands such as texting or setting a timer will remain available. The current iCloud+ plans for Apple feature higher daily usage for Apple Intelligence and Siri AI with no pricing changes. If you are currently subscribed to a plan on iCloud that is eligible you are given higher daily usage and the free limits are for each device, not for every account and does not roll over.

Other plans that have 200GB on iCloud are set monthly at $2.99, while those who subscribe to this are given a usage limit of 2x more compared to the free daily usage. Those who are subscribed to the plan for $9.99 are given 2 TB; $29.99 gives you 6 TB, and a monthly plan of $59.99 is given 12 TB, where members of the family are also able to use it. All Apple devices are going to use the daily limit given before iCloud+ plans are used. In a family, when a person and their device reach the limit, they will begin drawing usage from the plan subscribed to. Limits will reset at midnight depending on the timezone of the user.