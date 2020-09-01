Our list of the best iPhone 12 Max cases are the absolute top-shelf products due to several reasons:

One, we spent an inordinate amount of time looking for the latest iPhone cases and scrutinize each item based on what it does. Two, we read up on reviews to see whether past buyers like or dislike the case and its pros and cons.

Lastly, we look at the design, material and extra utility the case can do and stack them against the competition. You’ll find our best iPhone 12 Max case to be one of the most comprehensive out there on the web!