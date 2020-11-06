iLounge Logo

The best iPhone 12 mini battery case

In this article, we at iLounge have compiled the best iPhone 12 mini battery cases that are now available.

Allezru Battery Case for iPhone 12 Mini, 3600mAh Portable Protective Charger Case Rechargeable Extended Battery Pack Charging Case Compatible with iPhone 12 Mini (5.4 Inch) Allezru Battery Case for iPhone 12 Mini, 3600mAh Portable Protective Charger Case Rechargeable... $29.99 Buy on Amazon
GRKJGytech Compatible with iPhone 12 Mini Battery Case, 4700mAh Portable Charger Pack Rechargeable Extended Slim Fit Protective Cover Compatible with iPhone 12 Mini 5.4 Inch (Black) GRKJGytech Compatible with iPhone 12 Mini Battery Case, 4700mAh Portable Charger Pack Rechargeable... $39.99 Buy on Amazon

Having a battery case will surely keep your iPhone 12 mini charged at all times. If you are always on the go and traveling, a battery case is a right choice to go with.

If you don’t like any of the battery cases listed, you may also want to consider a regular case for the iPhone 12 mini we listed here.

