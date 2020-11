In this article, we at iLounge will tell you exactly what the iPhone 12 mini pricing is.

So what is the iPhone 12 mini pricing?

The prices that we mentioned are SIM-free, meaning you can activate with any carrier later and aren’t network locked.

iPhone 12 mini (64GB) – $729

iPhone 12 mini (128GB) – $779

iPhone 12 mini (256GB) – $879

All 3 iPhone 12 mini models come in White, Black, Blue, Green and Red and they cost the same.

Visit Apple’s website to order the all new iPhone 12 mini today.