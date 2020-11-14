iPhone 12 secret button: Everything you need to know

In this article, we at iLounge are to provide you some tips regarding the all-new iPhone 12 secret button.

Where is the iPhone 12 secret button?

The secret button is actually located at the back of the iPhone 12. So basically there is no physical button, but the back of the iPhone 12 has a touch sensor.

By default, the touch feature is disabled. To make things straight, the feature is called “Back Tap”.

How to enable the iPhone 12 secret button?

Go to Settings. Now scroll down and tap on “Accessibility”. Tap on the “Touch” option from the list. Scroll down and tap on “Back Tap”. Select the “Double-tap” option and choose a function you wish to use from the list. (Mine is Screenshot) Once the function you wish to use is selected, double-tap at the back of your iPhone 12 device to perform the action.

Awesome feature by Apple, isn’t it? Now you know what the iPhone 12 secret button is actually about.