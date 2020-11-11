In this article, we at iLounge will tell you exactly if the iPhone 11 is 5G or not.

So, is the iPhone 11 5G?

No, the iPhone 11 doesn’t have 5G technology. If you are after an iPhone with 5G, then the iPhone 12 is the only device. However, there are some devices that would allow you to enjoy 5G speeds on your iPhone 11 device.

How to get 5G on iPhone 11

In order to get 5G network speed on the iPhone 11, you would need to buy a hotspot device.

The hotspot device basically uses a 5G SIM that allows you to connect to the internet via Wi-Fi. So it’s actually a small portable pocket router which you can use to get 5G speed with your iPhone 11 device.

5G hotspot devices for the iPhone 11