iLounge Logo

Live stream: Watch Apple announce the iPhone 12 today

apple event today live stream

Apple is expected to announce the all-new iPhone 12 models in just an hour. Thanks to Apple, users can watch the company announce the iPhone 12 today via live stream.

Apple Event Live Stream

iPhone 12 models

We are expecting the following iPhone 12 models to be announced by Apple:

  • 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini
  • 6.1-inch iPhone 12
  • 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro
  • 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max

According to leaks and rumours, here are the information available about the iPhone 12 linup:

iPhone 12 mini

  • 5.4-inch display
  • black, white, red, blue, and green
  • 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB
  • Starting at $699

6.1-inch iPhone 12

  • 6.1-inch display
  • black, white, red, blue, and green
  • 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB
  • Pre-orders October 16/17, available October 23/24
  • Starting at $799

iPhone 12 Pro

  • 6.1-inch display
  • gold, silver, graphite, and blue
  • Pre-orders October 16/17, available October 23/24
  • 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB
  • Starting at $999

iPhone 12 Pro Max

  • 6.7-inch display
  • gold, silver, graphite, and blue
  • Pre-orders November 13/14, available November 20/21
  • 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB
  • Starting at $1,099
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on linkedin
Share on email
Share on whatsapp
iLounge > News > iPhone > Live stream: Watch Apple announce the iPhone 12 today

iLounge © 2001 – 2020. All Rights Reserved.