What makes MacBook Pro 2019 13-inch cases great? Graphics are just one part of the equation. The other significant half is protection against everyday wear and tear. Last but not the least, a MacBook case must allow the user to access his or her MacBook buttons and features without hassles.

If you’re still shopping for an excellent case for your 13-inch MacBook Pro, you’ve come to the right place. Our list will have everything you need to pick your next MacBook skin. Best of all, each product comes with free express shipping worldwide and a 30-day money-back guarantee, to boot.

Here are the best MacBook Pro 2019 13-inch cases

1. Abstract Graffiti Case

Graffiti art is exciting and can elicit a positive response when done right. As a case cover for your MacBook Pro, the Abstract Graffiti Case looks stunning and transforms your laptop into a work of art!

Give your MacBook Pro a makeover and protection at the same time. The hard plastic material naturally shakes off moisture, spills, and liquids that could cause havoc on your MacBook Pro’s electronic parts. It wards off dust and knocks from everyday use. Vent slots and raised rubber feet keep your MacBook cool and stabilized on most surfaces.

2. Marble Retina Case

Call upon the timeless beauty of marble patterns and choose from a variety of mesmerizing effects with the Marble Retina Case. You can get the predominant blue, black or gray themes or the turquoise and white colors depending on what you want.

Green-sourced PVC won’t harm the environment and UV paint brings out the vivid, bright colors of the case. Aside from the aesthetic addition, the Marble Retina Case acts as a shield against spills, knocks and even short drops. No matter the pattern, you can be sure that this case will transform your MacBook Pro into a beautiful and stylish machine!

3. Mosiso Matte Case

The Mosiso Matte Case offers simple yet bold colors to brighten or smarten up your MacBook Pro. No matter your style or fashion preference, you’ll be sure to find the right case for your MacBook.

Matte makes for an excellent case material as it feels smooth to the touch while being smudge-proof and fingerprint-proof. You’ll gain a better grip as you take out or put back your laptop in the bag. The bottom case has vents for effective heat disbursement and rubber stoppers to keep your MacBook from sliding on smooth surfaces!

4. Matte Coque Cover Case

Love the look and feel of matte cases? You can get a matching cover for your MacBook with the Matte Coque Cover Case. Soft, rubberized grip secures your laptop during handling and absorbs everyday scrapes and scratches. The see-through design allows your MacBook’s Apple logo to show whenever you power it on.

The form-fitting case allows you to use your MacBook Pro like you normally would. Plug into juice up your iPhone, connect to an external display or charge it up without having to remove the case. It comes with a silicone keyboard cover to protect your keys when not in use.

5. Redlai Colorful Flowers Case

Turn your MacBook Pro into a mini-garden with the help of the Redlai Colorful Flowers Case. Your MacBook’s cover will be a veritable paradise of leafy greens, pinks and all the flowers you want!

The transparent clear case allows the Apple logo to show through when the laptop is turned on. It’s perfectly engineered to fit the MacBook Pro without adding to the bulk. As soon as you put it on, your laptop will be protected 24/7 from the elements. The 3D color printing process ensures the flowers will stay vibrant and attractive for a long time.

6. Crystal Hard Laptop Case

Retain the prestigious appearance of your Macbook Pro intact with a Crystal Hard Laptop Case. The transparent characteristic allows the Apple logo to stand out amid shades of blue, red, purple, pink and more colors. It’s designed to shield your laptop from dust and dirt and provide all-around protection.

This crystal Macbook Pro case works well on its own when working on your desk or on standby, but becomes essential when carrying your laptop around in a backpack or messenger bag. Ports are seamlessly cut-out for hassle-free connections while vent holes help keep the unit cool during use.

7. Redlai Matte Crystal Case

Matte Macbook Pro cases have some advantages over glossy cases. The glossy type tend to be fingerprint magnets and may become a bit slippery over time, especially with the accumulation of skin oils. Given its rougher texture, the matte finish is not prone to marks and are somehow easier to grip.

The Redlai Matte Crystal Case offers the said benefits while the polycarbonate material effectively protects against dents, falls, and scratches. You get top case, bottom and keyboard cover in matching colors. Choose from black, blue, green, pink and purple hues, or go with clear to see straight through your sleek and elegant Macbook Pro!

8. Marble Retina Case

Getting a Marble Retina Case is a clever choice. Not only is the design beautiful featuring the exquisite stone, but this laptop case is built to give your device instant protection from dirt, scratches and even spills.

The 13-inch Macbook Pro case comes with the top and bottom marble-inspired shell plus keyboard cover with matching designs. Made with modern techniques, these cases exhibit high-quality prints along with precision cut-outs and button placement.

Simply snap it on or off without risking your device from getting damaged during installation. Order yours today and enjoy the nice and seamless fit on your Macbook Pro!

9. MTT Astronaut Case

Dress up your Macbook Pro in a cool MTT Astronaut Case. Black and white are two colors that blend so perfectly, as you can see in these vivid-looking laptop cases. Space objects like astronauts, the moon (also in yellow), and twinkling stars stand out amid the solid black backdrop.

The clear, high-quality images on the top cover are printed on the environment-friendly plastic case built with full access to all ports and buttons. The bottom part of the case comes with a breathable design, equipped with vent holes and non-slip rubber pads for more efficient heat dissipation.

10. Rubberized Matte Case

A rugged, rubberized case is a smart choice for Apple device owners who are always on the go. Rigid layers offer stronger protection and shock absorption. The 13-inch Macbook Pro case will keep your device protected from inevitable wear and tear, dust, dents, and spills.

Snap-on cases allow you to easily install it, open and close your laptop without noticing the top/bottom covers, and take the case off as necessary.

The Rubberized Matte Case sports stunning designs including bling, marble, floral, nature-inspired artwork, and plain cases with visually-appealing colors.

11. Space Pro Case

The moon is one of the most fascinating heavenly bodies. These Macbook Pro cases feature the mysterious bright orb amid a brilliant black background. Modern printing techniques make way for clear and crisp images of astronauts exploring space and the moon on the top cover.

Not only does this protective case for the 2019 Mackbook Pro looks awesome, but the bottom protective cover supports proper ventilation with the incorporated holes and non-slip pads.

This Space Pro Case comes with free gifts including a bag, transparent keyboard cover and a set of dust plugs. Your laptop will surely look amazing with an out-of-this-world lunar theme!

12. Hard Marble Retina Case

Hard Marble Retina Cases possess elegance inspired by the unique features and attractiveness of the natural stone marble. The 13-inch Macbook Pro case arrives in a myriad of patterns and colors imbued with golden veins including red, blue, green, violet, pink and black.

Its light and slim design retain the form of the Apple laptop, allowing you to proudly carry it around or put in your bag or backpack without worries. Though light in weight, the hard case delivers all-around protection you can rely on to keep your device scratch-free and safe from bumps or falls.

13. Mandala Print Plastic Case

The mandala extends its beauty to Macbook Pro cases. Its complex abstract circular form is known for helping achieve a level of clarity, relaxation, and oneness with the universe. These, and more meanings behind the intricate work of art, make these Macbook Pro 2019 cases quite unique.

High-quality prints clearly show the various geometric shapes, patterns, and vibrant colors of the mandala. Nonslip rubber feet and vent slots underneath aid with cooler unit operation.

Choose the design and hue that appeals most to you and get top and bottom + keyboard cover + dust plugs for full protection of your apple device.

14. Animal Retina Shell Case

Nurture your love for animals with these cute Macbook Pro cases. Take your pick from Totoro, dogs and cats, an elephant, panda, owl or lion in artistic presentations. Each Animal Retina Shell Case exhibits high-quality printing technology that won’t fade, backed by durable PVC material for enhanced laptop protection.

The nice and bright top covers are paired with breathable bottom covers built with numerous vent slips and four rubber grips to keep it from slipping during use. Light and thin, this Macbook Pro 13-inch case is convenient to use while giving you peace of mind of a scratch-free laptop.

15. Iron Man Case

Avengers fans will love this 13-inch Macbook Pro case featuring Iron Man. Give your laptop reliable protection against wear and tear, much like the armor of this superhero. Choose the coolest pose and suit up your Apple device! High tech printing processes deliver stellar quality images that are sure to impress.

The cover underneath is well-vented with holes and rubber feet to keep the unit cool. Aside from the Iron Man Case, you get protective covers for the screen and keyboard too. Snap the top and bottom cover on and install the peripherals for maximum care for your Macbook Pro.

16. PU Leather Hard Case

The PU Leather Hard Case emulates the elegance of leather while combining it with top-notch protection you can get from a hard plastic case. The result is the perfect companion for your MacBook Pro that can keep your laptop working for a long time.

It gives 360-degree protection without compromising on port access. Special cut-outs make connecting your iPhone, charger, and accessories super easy and convenient. If you’re worried that the case might keep your MacBook heated, don’t- there are ventilation ports at the bottom so you can keep using the laptop for extended periods of time!

17. Cartoon Funda Case

What’s useful, colorful and a surefire conversation starter? Your MacBook Pro when it’s outfitted with the Cartoon Funda Case, that’s what! A variety of anime characters and toons adorn the front of your MacBook case to give your laptop a unique look.

Never stare at a boring gray chassis again. The Cartoon Funda Case is functional as it is aesthetically pleasing. Easy snap-on and snap-off mechanism make installing a cinch. Your precious laptop will be safe from dents, bumps, and mishaps with sharp and hard objects. It’s an excellent buy for anime and cartoon lovers!

18. HD Pattern Hard Case

In this day and age, high definition is the way to go. When you’re choosing a MacBook Pro case, make sure to check out the HD Pattern Hard Case. Eco UV ink and superior printing technology make for stunningly detailed designs that won’t fade, chip or lose its luster.

The HD Pattern Hard Case has a matching keyboard cover to accentuate your MacBook’s interior. The bottom cover is breathable, thanks to engineered vents that allow air to pass through. 360-degree protection shields your laptop from untimely dents, bumps and scratches meant for your MacBook’s aluminum chassis.

19. Protective Shell Case

The Protective Shell Case is a fine balance between stylishness and protective functionality. You’ll be hard-pressed to just choose one from the many striking designs, which range from abstract flowers to film-based renditions. Whichever case you pick, you can be sure to get all-day protection from abrasions, scuffs, and scratches.

The hardshell case can take a beating, but it’s crafted in a way that you won’t need to remove it to make full use of your MacBook Pro. Use all available ports and connectivity options as if the case wasn’t there!

20. PU Leather Notebook Case

Turn your MacBook Pro into a mini-briefcase in classic Black or Brown with the PU Leather Notebook Case. You can effectively change your MacBook’s appearance from an ordinary laptop into a stylish leather portfolio for corporate and everyday use.

The PU Leather Notebook Case wraps itself around your MacBook’s chassis and protects it from scuffs, smudges, and fingerprints. Engineered cut-outs won’t hinder the speakers, power jack or the USB ports. The magnetic clasp is a nice, convenient touch for added security. Simply secure the button when you’re done working and your MacBook stays in place.

21. MTT Graffiti Case

The MTT Graffiti Case is a work of art that will protect your Macbook Pro in style and inspire creativity wherever you go. Each unique design features the left and right cerebral hemispheres, surrounded by everyday objects showing its different functions.

You can also choose designs with bold drawings and writings as expressed in spray-painted graffiti. Precision cutting ensures the case will perfectly fit your 13-inch Macbook Pro.

These cases have been crafted using high-quality printing techniques along with imported ECO-UV ink which won’t fade. 3D color on environment-friendly plastic makes it stunning while letting the Apple logo shine through.

22. Printing Hard Case

For enhanced protection against bumps or scratches, Macbook Pro hardshell cases prove to be the best choice. With this Macbook Pro case, you get both top and bottom protection.

The top cover looks appealing with high-quality color prints in different artistic presentations including sceneries, angel wings and unique drawings against a dark backdrop. Holes underneath allow for better ventilation whenever you use your device.

The snap-on design provides a secure fit on your laptop while making it easy to take on and off as needed. This 13-inch case comes with a silicone keyboard cover and screen film.

23. Nature Glow Case

Add a touch of nature to your Macbook Pro with these brilliantly designed cases. The nature-inspired collection includes floral designs, cherry blossoms, sand, rustic and wooden elements, nautical, sunlight scenery and some dark themes.

The colorful patterns have been printed using modern high-quality techniques. It appears even more striking when your laptop is on with a high brightness level and the Apple logo elegantly shines.

This 13-inch Macbook Pro case offers top protection against scratches in style, while the bottom covering offers better ventilation with holes and non-slip pads as it slightly elevates the device.

24. Soft Leaf Case

Upon owning a sophisticated device like a Macbook Pro, it helps to have a durable laptop case that won’t interfere with your sense of style. This sleek and stylish top and bottom cases will give added protection to your device against getting scratched.

Equipped with non-slip pads and vent holes, the cover underneath also aids with better heat dissipation and more efficient use of your laptop. It comes in dainty designs that are quite attractive.

The floral selection includes soft leaves and lovely blooms in almost every color and arrangement that highlights the Apple logo at the center of the Macbook Pro.

25. Idea Touch Case

Do you spend a lot of hours brainstorming? This Macbook Pro case may be just what you need for that light-bulb moment! An artwork in itself, the top cover showcases all sorts of ideas with creative drawings among many other designs.

Your choices include paintings, shape and line patterns, and dark backgrounds with a splash of color. Built for the 13-inch Macbook Pro, this case will fit perfectly with all button and port access kept intact.

The bottom clear covering also supports safer use with the slightly elevated base along with the many vent holes built within.

26. Light Shell Case

Camo Macbook Pro cases never go out of style. This design has a tough look and feels with quality materials used, from the crystal/matte hard case to the high-quality color print.

Choose from shades of brown, green-gray or blue camouflage with black bottom covers. If you’re feeling patriotic, you can get flag cases with a rustic twist.

You can also opt for the simple yet elegant, plain matte hard cases arriving in different vivid colors. The matching top and bottom covers deliver a total makeover of your device while the vent holes aid in more efficient laptop use.

27. Light Bulb Case

The common light bulb gets a unique twist with these artistic Macbook Pro 13-inch cases. The hues tend towards dark and grey, with great ideas represented by drawings or writings and everyday objects.

All cases feature light bulbs as if they’re glowing as you would once you have great idea dawn upon you! The Macbook Pro top and bottom cover will not only protect your investment, but this creative case will never fail to inspire as you do your work or study.

You can use your laptop longer without worries with the rubber pads and vents underneath providing safe and efficient dissipation of heat.

28. Solid Marble Case

Marble is widely used for its timeless beauty, durability and adding grandeur to any place. This Macbook Pro case is a clever choice for offering similarly desirable qualities, including the scratch-resistant material and high-quality color print that radiates elegance in every way.

The marble-inspired case offers a rich assortment of colors and patterns to choose from that will seamlessly blend into your workspace or study desk, and even the kitchen countertop! this product includes the snap-on top cover and bottom vent-equipped laptop case plus a screen protector and keyboard cover for total laptop protection.

29. Hard Print Customized Case

MacBook Pro custom cases can make your device unique with a personal touch. These covers arrive in varying prints ranging from patterns, abstract painting, scenery, elements of nature, land and aquatic animals, to outer space.

Made of PVC, this 13-inch case offers strength and durability for the protection of your Apple device. The shell cover easily fits yet stays secure to effectively protect against bumps, prevent dust, dirt, and unwanted scratches on your Macbook Pro.

High-quality color printing sees bright and attractive cover images that are pleasing to the eye. Choose the design that best appeals to you for added fun whenever you use your laptop!

30. Aesthetic Shell Case

The Macbook Pro is a prestigious device that deserves an aesthetic shell covering. This high quality, well-designed cases offer personalization and protection of your Apple laptop from scratches, dirt, and dust. We present you with varying choices from plain and classic-looking matte, colorful artwork, earthy themes, and luxurious stone designs.

Explore the jungle with these Macbook Pro cases featuring flora and fauna and all fascinating things you can find in nature. Each design is inclusive of a top and bottom case built with vent holes and non-slip pads for safer use, plus a matching keyboard cover for a complete look!

31. Stylish Print Pattern Case

Dress up your MacBook Pro with the Stylish Print Pattern Case, available in designs such as paint splashes, abstracts, nature, and dreamlike depictions. Friends and colleagues will be sure to notice and say something about it!

Vibrant colors and patterns aside, the case performs admirably well in protection aspects. You can easily wipe off coffee, wine, and juice spills and the case will be none the worse for wear.

It supports extended gaming or movie-watching sessions without having a detrimental effect on your laptop, thanks to airflow vents located at the bottom part.

32. Retina Hard Feather Case

Feather designs make your MacBook’s aluminum chassis look softer and adds a welcome splash of color. The Retina Hard Feather Case is the perfect addition to your MacBook accessories, one that serves to protect and personalize your laptop at the same time.

The feather prints give way to a clear shell to show hints of gray aluminum and the Apple logo. The text on the top serves as inspiration for when you’re studying or working long hours.

Polycarbonate material used for the case is lightweight, yet durable and has vents and precision cutouts for access to the MacBook’s buttons and features.

33. Formula Print Case

Is your MacBook Pro a chalkboard for your ideas and a medium for your creative side? If so, then you should definitely get the Formula Print Case. It complements the gray aluminum shell of your MacBook with geek cred and cool mathematical equations.

The print layer is sandwiched between films to prevent it from fading. There’s also a scratch-resistant layer so the print and your MacBook won’t be marred. The bottom case is black and completes the look of your device. You’ll be sure to enjoy your new skin for a long time!

34. MTT Crystal Case

In the mood for something playful, light-hearted and cute? The MTT Crystal Case is sure to bring a smile on your face whenever you take out your MacBook Pro for work or play. You can choose from designs such as dogs, festive raccoons, a wreathed deer, rabbits, reindeer and more!

The MTT Crystal Case offers 360-degree protection as long as you keep it installed. Every purchase gives you free dust plugs, a keyboard cover, and a laptop bag. It’s like getting an extra level of protection with a case that won’t hamper or get in the way of you using your MacBook Pro!

35. MTT Geometric Hard Case

There’s something about geometric patterns that mesmerize the viewer’s gaze. If you’re looking for a MacBook Pro case that can deliver timeless value and all-day protection, consider getting the MTT Geometric Hard Case.

It comes in a variety of styles and hues, all of which are printed using high-quality ink and sandwiched between hard plastic.

The MTT Geometric Hard Case is easy to install and fits snugly to your MacBook Pro. The rubber stoppers at the bottom give you added stability for working on almost any flat surface!

36. Oil Painting Case

Your MacBook Pro’s cover is a blank canvas that you can fill with detail. When you’re feeling extra creative, why not slap on a MacBook Pro case that simulates a rich oil painting? The Oil Painting Case comes in themed designs, including beach scenes, the Eiffel Tower, wacky doodles, delicate flowers and more.

Buying the Oil Painting Case gives you added bonuses such as a dust plug, screen film, and a silicone keyboard cover. Your MacBook’s contours will be preserved and no bulk will be added. Moreover, you’ll still have access to your MacBook’s buttons and features.

37. Skull Touch Case

Have a penchant for the surreal and the ethereal? Lucky for you, there’s the Skull Touch Case for your MacBook Pro. Surprisingly, there are a lot of skull designs to choose from, ranging from pirate themes to colorful skulls and a few somber tones.

Replace the boring, everyday gray shell of your laptop with something that fits your style. Installing the Skull Touch Case is a piece of cake and should only take a few minutes. Afterward, your MacBook Pro will be completely protected from the environment, including spills, bumps, and knocks!

38. Design Pro Case

The Design Pro Case attenuates with your MacBook Pro and supports the novel hinge mechanism without any problem. Putting it on is a matter of clipping the cover against the MacBook’s curves and leaving it there.

Down below, special vents wick away the heat of your laptop and allow for extended sessions without any consequences. The Design Pro Case does an excellent job of protecting your MacBook without blocking its ports, features, and buttons. All in all, it’s a case worthy of your hard-earned money!

39. MTT Black Skeleton Case

How about a MacBook Pro 2019 Case that’s out of this world? You’d normally see skeletons in x-rays, but the MTT Black Skeleton Case is an exception. Featuring a skeletal character doing all sorts of things- drilling, holding an umbrella, skateboarding, walking a dog and more, you can bet that your MacBook Pro will truly be a one-of-a-kind machine!

Goodies, including a laptop pouch, dust plugs, and a keyboard cover are all included. The case gives you the protection you need to use your MacBook without worrying about physical damage marring its brushed aluminum chassis!

40. Graphy Quality Case

Graphy Quality Cases are bright, colorful and vivid skins for your precious MacBook Pro. The highly intricate detail boggles the mind and overwhelms the senses. You can be sure that it will spark a conversation or two among friends and colleagues.

High-quality PVC material won’t add to the overall bulk or weight and will stop any spill, cuffs, and scratches that come across with everyday use. The heat dissipation mechanism and rubber stoppers at the bottom are a nice touch and add quality of life to your MacBook Pro experience.

41. Pro Retina Case

When nothing but the best MacBook Pro case should adorn your laptop, consider the Pro Retina Case. Your favorite marble patterns are in full force here- pick one out and you can be sure that it will fit perfectly with your MacBook.

The high-quality print stays vivid and won’t fade even after months of use. The Pro Retina Case staves off scrapes, bruises and short drops that will otherwise put a dent on your device. You’ll love how the case transforms your ordinary MacBook Pro into something unique and eye-catching!

42. Star Printing Case

Reach for the stars both figuratively and literally with the Star Printing Case. It’s one of the best galaxy-themed MacBook cases around due to highly detailed print that won’t fade or get scratched. The tough material ensures your MacBook will remain in pristine condition, free from scrapes, bruises, and dents.

Clipping the case is easy, thanks to the 1:1 mold ratio. Once set, the rubber stoppers secure your MacBook Pro on any surface, allowing you to work on your computer without worrying about it sliding off. Air vents at the bottom keep things nice and cool as well.