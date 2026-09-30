macOS

Apple Addresses Security Vulnerabilities

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Addresses Security Vulnerabilities

macOS Tahoe 26.7.1, iOS 26.7.1, macOS Sequoia, 15.8.1, and iPadOS 26.7.1 deal with big vulnerabilities in security, a major vulnerability the company believes was used to target some people.


Support pages on Apple Security state that an out-of-bounds Core Graphics issue was detected that has an issue that people can attack with a malicious file to enable arbitrary code execution; the issue has been fixed with better bounds checking.

Apple Addresses Security Vulnerabilities

The vulnerability was used to exploit people in an attack that hits people who are on older iOS versions; the most recent OS for Apple looks to not be affected. The attack is not global, but it is advised to upgrade to the most recent version of iOS to prevent yourself from being targeted by individuals who use this exploit.

Updates for macOS Golden Date 27.0.1, iOS 27.0.1, and iPadOS 27.0.1 were released with no entries from CVE.


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