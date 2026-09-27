macOS

Apple Intelligence now a Mandatory Update for macOS 27

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Intelligence now a Mandatory Update for macOS 27

Apple downloads an AI model with many gigabytes to your device automatically after downloading Golden Gate macOS 27 the next time you connect your device to a network. This means that Apple Intelligence and Siri AI are now non-negotiable in the system of your device.


The latest version of Apple Intelligence needs about 14GB of storage on your device, with the M3 chip or newer, 12GB of unified memory, and then 8 GB of storage, meaning that it could reach up to 30GB for some other configurations of the Mac.

Apple Intelligence now a Mandatory Update for macOS 27

This was also not explained in the Apple support document, and it is not academic. Apple Intelligence usage is optional, but installing the models on your device is not optional. iOS 27 and macOS 27 removed the feature that disables Apple Intelligence, meaning that consumers will have to keep enough storage to download this.


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