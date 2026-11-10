An update for macOS Golden Gate was released by Apple today, now moving up to 27.2.2, where the vulnerability in the eMudhra certificate affected the command-line tools on your MacBook. Macs that are on macOS 15 or macOS 26 also have updates, with the company releasing macOS 15.8.3 and macOS 26.7.3. Safari and other apps, such as Mail, had blocked the certificates from eMudhra that were compromised. The apps used Apple’s frameworks to keep users protected, but some command-line tools like git and curl still had access to the certificates prior to the update.

Apple uploaded a manual for individuals who wanted extra protection from the vulnerable certificates from eMudhra before releasing the update for macOS 27.2.1. When using the command-line tools, the owners were directed to remove them manually from the root certificates that are affected from the file “/etc/ssl/cert.pem file of their Macs. The instructions are available for people who can’t update their device.

The security certificates issued from eMudhra were vulnerable with a research conducted by Mozilla, as they found that the certificates offered had private key values that were under 256, making recovery difficult. Attackers could exploit this for malicious intents to make keys and make fake certificates that look to be valid for websites. An issue in the beta for macOS Golden Gate 27.3 was also fixed, which comes with macOS 27.2.1, and owners are not going to have to wait for that protection to come to them.

This was discovered by a security researcher where the keys that are cryptographic connected with eMurhra and 8 of their certificates were found to be weak where attackers could pretend to be real websites and place users in potential dangers alongside important personal information. Apple took steps to block those keys that were vulnerable on October 19 for apps that use the security and networking frameworks of the company.