Apple Outs New macOS Sequoia 15.6 Beta 

By Samantha Wiley
Apple has made its third beta for macOS Sequoia 15.6 available to developers recently, a week after the second beta software was released.

The macOS Sequoia third beta doesn’t seem to contain new features, except for bug fixes and performance improvements. Apple does not typically include notes for beta versions, especially for older systems, unless there are significant changes. It’s worth noting that the first two betas did not have new features either. Work on macOS Sequoia is winding down as Apple focuses on the upcoming macOS 26, dubbed macOS Tahoe. macOS 26 will have its own set of beta software before becoming available to the public this fall.

Developers will need to register or log into their Apple ID account in order to see the update. The beta can be downloaded through the System Settings app and in the Software Update section. It’s recommended to wait for the download and installation to be completed before testing.

