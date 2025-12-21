macOS

Flickering Issue On Studio Display Caused by Bug in macOS Tahoe

By Samantha Wiley
A bug has been introduced by macOS Tahoe, where the connected Studio Display on a Mac device flickers every now and then. The most recent update seems to have made the problem worse. Current Mac users who use a Studio Display have expressed the problem since September, when the update was released.


The flickering occurs the most when swapping tabs featuring white backgrounds, and when a user scrolls through a webpage that features a light background. The flickering seems to be caused by just about any app or occurs randomly. A flicker is likely to happen in affected devices when dark content is switched to light content.

There is no clear reason for what is causing the flickering, but since multiple users of Studio Display are going through it, it is probably a software issue that could be dealt with by a new firmware for the Studio Display instead of it being a problem in the hardware.


