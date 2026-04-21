Intel-Based Mac Not Eligible for macOS 27

At this year’s WWDC Platform State of the Union Segment, Apple has disclosed that macOS Tahoe will be the final major macOS version for Macs that are Intel-based, and iOS 27 will be compatible with Macs with Apple Silicon.

This means that the Macs with M-series chips or the most recent MacBook Neo with the A18 Pro Chip will be eligible to receive and download the update. Beta for macOS 27 will start in June, with the update to be released worldwide in September.

Macs that are Intel Based that can run macOS Tahoe will not be eligible for macOS 27. The exact compatibility of macOS 27 for Macs with Apple Silicon remains to be seen, but the update is presumably going to be compatible with Macs that have the M1 chip or recent chips. This marks the end of Macs that are Intel-based from receiving updates.