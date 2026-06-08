macOS 27 to Get Some New Features

iOS 27 has been the center of attention for rumors ahead of this year’s WWDC. There has been a bit of macOS 27 information here and there, but it has mostly been iOS 27. Apple has been thinking of a small redesign for Liquid Glass, with the shadow and transparency not working for the Mac as well as it did for the iPhone, so Apple will be providing small revisions for Liquid Glass on Macs.

We are also getting the revamped version of Siri for the Mac. There could also be a standalone version of Siri for the Mac. Compared to iOS 27, we don’t know a lot about the Siri macOS 27 interface. A lot of features for iOS will be available for macOS, like Image Playground for more realistic images, Writing Tools for spell and grammar checking, with capabilities for text generation.

Intel Macs will be reaching their end with iOS 26, so those Macs with an Intel chip will not be able to upgrade their device to iOS 27, and macOS Tahoe is the last macOS version that is running on Macs that are powered by Intel.

Developers will be getting their hands on macOS 27 after the WWDC keynote event taking place on June 8.