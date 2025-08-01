macOS Sequoia 15.6 is Now Available

macOS

By Samantha Wiley
Apple has released macOS 15.6 update for the macOS Sequoia operating system.

macOS Sequoia 15.6 came in more than two months after macOS Sequoia 15.5 was released. The 15.6 version is the sixth iteration of macOS Sequoia, which initially came out in September 2024. As expected, the 15.6 version understandably contains fewer new features due to Apple moving to its new macOS model. Patch notes say that the update has important security updates and bug fixes. The next macOS version, macOS Tahoe, is expected to debut in September this year along with new Mac devices.

Users can get the update by going to Software Update, which can be found in the Settings app. It’s compatible with Mac machines running macOS 15. The device should be plugged in and connected to stable wi-fi internet for the update to be successful. A restart may be required.

