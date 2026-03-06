macOS Tahoe 26.3.1 Released

macOS Tahoe 26.3.1 has been launched by Apple today, a small update to macOS Tahoe, the OS that was released in September. Users are able to install the new software by going to System Settings, and then going to Software Update, and then from there they can now find the option to install the latest OS for macOS Tahoe.

The Apple Release notes say that support for the new Studio Display XDR and Studio Display has been added, and new firmware was also released by Apple for the new external displays. The Studio Display XDR and Studio Display are the new external monitors made by Apple, powered by the A19 Pro Chip and A20 Pro chip with increased brightness, a mini-LED backlighting, and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Preorders for the external displays are now available, with the products shipping out on March 11. The update was released after 3 weeks since macOS Tahoe 26.3 was released by Apple.