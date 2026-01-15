macOS

macOS Tahoe 26.3 Second Developer Beta Rolled Out

By Samantha Wiley
The second beta for macOS Tahoe 26.3 has been provided by Apple for developers to test the features that will be included in the operating system update, which will be released four weeks following the first beta launch.


Developers are able to download macOS Tahoe 26.3 by going to System Settings, heading to the category General, then selecting the software update button. You need to enable Beta Updates to download it, and you will need to have a free developer account. After that, you can try out the beta for macOS Tahoe 26.3

New features haven’t been identified during the first beta, and no information was provided on what comes with macOS Tahoe 26.3. It is likely that Apple will be releasing macOS Tahoe 26.3 by the end of this month, following past release timelines of the Apple system software for its beta testing programs.


