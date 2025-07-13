macOS

macOS Tahoe Developer Beta Goes Live

By Samantha Wiley
Apple recently released its third developer beta update for the upcoming macOS Tahoe.

Developers can now install the latest beta version of macOS Tahoe on their devices. As it stands, there’s a bug that prevents Silicon users from downloading and installing the software. However, Intel-based Macs can access it just fine. Apple will have to fix the error for it to be accessible to Silicon users on the server side.

There’s a lot of new features coming in for macOS Tahoe. First is the Liquid Glass theme, and then the Journal and Phone apps arrival to the Mac. In addition, the all-new Games app will be integrated into the Mac operating system as well. Apple also changed Spotlight and several apps, including Notes, Safari, and Messages. The official release version is expected to debut in fall, and the public beta version might come in earlier than that.

