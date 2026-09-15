New OLED MacBook models Rumored to be Tested with macOS 27.1

The MacBook Pro models featuring OLED displays with touch capabilities measuring 14 and 16 inches are being tested with macOS 27.1, with the software releasing late next month. The devices are expected to be released later this year or early next, rumored to be powered by the M5 Max and the M5 Pro chip, Dynamic Island, and a thinner design.

The devices are expected to be higher-end models that will be above the normal MacBook Pro, with the new MacBook Pro models to be powered by both the M7 Max and M7 Pro chips in 2027. Developer beta for macOS 27.1 could be available in the next few days.

These MacBooks could have the Ultra branding, but the iPhone Duo was also expected to have been given the Ultra brand but ended up being wrong. Sources say that these devices could be released later in 2026 instead of it being early next year.