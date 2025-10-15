macOS

Potential Pro Display XDR 2 Monitor Suggested by macOS 26.1 Third Beta

By Samantha Wiley
Potential Pro Display XDR 2 Monitor Suggested by macOS 26.1 Third Beta

The third beta for macOS 26.1 has been seeded by Apple for developers to test. There are hints that indicate a Pro Display XDR 2 with a camera built in. The most recent beta for macOS Tahoe adds strings to the code, ‘Pro Display XDR Desk View Camera’ and ‘Pro Display XDR Camera’ hinting that the company is planning to launch a new version of the XDR Pro Display with a Center Stage cam that is built-in.


The Pro Display XDR currently does not have a built-in speaker and camera. Even if it has a price tag of $4,999. The external monitor was released back in 2019 in December, featuring a 32-inch screen, 60hz refresh rate, brightness of up to 1,600 nits, three ports for USB-C, one port for Thunderbolt 3, and a resolution of 6K.

Potential Pro Display XDR 2 Monitor Suggested by macOS 26.1 Third Beta

The company released a Studio Display measured at 27 inches with a built-in speaker and Center Stage cam with a starting price of $1,599. The Pro Display XDR was released six years ago, meaning it has been a really long wait for an upgraded XDR Pro Display. As of now, it is uncertain when Apple plans to announce the external monitor, but the company has plans to announce a few products this week.


Latest News
Foldable iPhone Could Cost Less Than What Was Expected
Foldable iPhone Could Cost Less Than What Was Expected
1 Min Read
Apple TV+ Adding F1 Movie On December
Apple TV+ Adding F1 Movie On December
1 Min Read
UGREEN’s Qi2 25W MagFlow Powerbank is $40 Off
UGREEN’s Qi2 25W MagFlow Powerbank is $40 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Announcing New Products Possibly This Week
Apple Announcing New Products Possibly This Week
1 Min Read
Apple Second-Gen Smart Glasses Could Have Two Modes
Apple Second-Gen Smart Glasses Could Have Two Modes
1 Min Read
Apple Developing H3 Chip, AirPods 5, and New AirPods Pro
Apple Developing H3 Chip, AirPods 5, and New AirPods Pro
1 Min Read
The AirPods Max USB-C Is $99 Off
The AirPods Max USB-C Is $99 Off
1 Min Read
M5 MacBook Pro Closing In on Its Release
M5 MacBook Pro Closing In on Its Release
1 Min Read
Future Of Vision Pro Headset Uncertain As Apple Favors Smart Glasses Development
Future Of Vision Pro Headset Uncertain As Apple Favors Smart Glasses Development
1 Min Read
Service Programs for iPhone 12, 12 Pro, and AirPods Pro Sound Issues Have Ended
Service Programs for iPhone 12, 12 Pro, and AirPods Pro Sound Issues Have Ended
1 Min Read
The AirPods Pro 2 is 21% Off
The AirPods Pro 2 is 21% Off
2 Min Read
Apple Retail Store In Carlsbad Undergoing Renovations
Apple Retail Store In Carlsbad Undergoing Renovations
1 Min Read
Lost your password?