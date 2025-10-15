Potential Pro Display XDR 2 Monitor Suggested by macOS 26.1 Third Beta

The third beta for macOS 26.1 has been seeded by Apple for developers to test. There are hints that indicate a Pro Display XDR 2 with a camera built in. The most recent beta for macOS Tahoe adds strings to the code, ‘Pro Display XDR Desk View Camera’ and ‘Pro Display XDR Camera’ hinting that the company is planning to launch a new version of the XDR Pro Display with a Center Stage cam that is built-in.

The Pro Display XDR currently does not have a built-in speaker and camera. Even if it has a price tag of $4,999. The external monitor was released back in 2019 in December, featuring a 32-inch screen, 60hz refresh rate, brightness of up to 1,600 nits, three ports for USB-C, one port for Thunderbolt 3, and a resolution of 6K.

The company released a Studio Display measured at 27 inches with a built-in speaker and Center Stage cam with a starting price of $1,599. The Pro Display XDR was released six years ago, meaning it has been a really long wait for an upgraded XDR Pro Display. As of now, it is uncertain when Apple plans to announce the external monitor, but the company has plans to announce a few products this week.