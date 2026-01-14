macOS

Testing For Updates on Background Security Improvement is Ongoing for macOS Tahoe 26.3 and iOS 26.3

By Samantha Wiley
Apple is trying out Background Security Improvement, a feature introduced in iPadOS 26.1, macOS Tahoe 26.1 and iOS 26.1. Public beta testers and developer testers who are using iPadOS 26.3, macOS Tahoe 26.3, and iOS 26.3 are able to download and install the new feature to test it.


Apple states that Background Security Improvement gives users an added layer of security protections between system libraries like WebKit and Safari. You can download the feature in the settings app by selecting Privacy and Security, then scrolling down, and choosing the ‘Install’ button.

Apple had an update on the feature Rapid Security Response in the past, made to provide improvements in security, but it was not used a lot when it was first added in iOS 16, eventually being phased out and replaced by Background Security Improvements. The company also warned that it can led to compatibility issues, but only in rare cases.


