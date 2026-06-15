The Big Updates Coming in macOS 27 Golden Gate

The beta for macOS 27 Golden Gate is open before the slated release in the fall of this year. macOS Golden Gate adds new features like updates to Liquid Glass, many features for Apple Intelligence, and Siri AI.

Command + Space is a feature that boots up an interface for Search or Ask to ask questions to Siri or search for files on your device, and adds personal context with world knowledge, enabling Siri to do capabilities that are not done by other services like Claude and ChatGPT.

Apps built into the Mac are now better with Apple Intelligence, with Safari being able to group tabs that are similar to the subject with one another, new AI editing tools for photos to change perspective and framing alongside Image Playground for realistic image generation. A slider has been added for adjusting with Liquid Glass updates for the refraction, contrast, and overall opacity of your system.