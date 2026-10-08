Touch Capabilities Added in Beta for macOS Golden Gate 27.2

New code was found in macOS Golden Gate 27.2 that talks about touch gestures for apps such as Photos, Notes, Safari, and Quick Look. This code suggests that Apple is preparing for a launch of the new MacBook with an OLED display and touch capabilities.

New gesture recognition was found in the code of the new beta. Many Apple apps with Photos are getting a PXGTouchWellGesture Recognize; dragTouch is added for QuickLook and Sentinel Recognizer for Safari. This looks to be talking about the new MacBook Pro with touchscreen capabilities and an OLED display.

Apple is rumored to be creating a new MacBook model that features touch capabilities, a lighter and thinner design, an M5 Max and M5 Pro chip, and an OLED display, reportedly releasing this month or the next. Expected to be placed higher than the MacBook Pro models with a possible name of ‘MacBook Ultra’.